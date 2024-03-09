Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.66

Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.66 and last traded at $31.63, with a volume of 554176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.18.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $351,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,035,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $492,000.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

