Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.74

Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.74 and last traded at $30.74, with a volume of 86312 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.44.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average of $27.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Capital Group Core Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,627,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,057 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $24,385,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $16,968,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,202,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,039,000 after purchasing an additional 669,916 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 198.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 766,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,675,000 after buying an additional 509,726 shares in the last quarter.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.