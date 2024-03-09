Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Price Performance

Shares of Cantaloupe stock opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.91 million, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.09. Cantaloupe has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $12.94.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

