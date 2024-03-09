Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,361,724 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,224 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $33,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 1,268.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 958 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Canadian Solar from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Canadian Solar from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

CSIQ stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average of $23.11. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $45.29.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

