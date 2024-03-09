Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Price Target to $10.00

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CARA. StockNews.com upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.75.

Cara Therapeutics Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of CARA stock opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $6.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. The company has a market cap of $53.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.70.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 565.21% and a negative return on equity of 122.10%. The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 117.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $93,000. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

