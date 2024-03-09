Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Price Target to C$1.40

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.55 to C$1.40 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Down 4.9 %

PNE opened at C$0.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.92. Pine Cliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.94 and a twelve month high of C$1.68. The firm has a market cap of C$345.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.51.

Pine Cliff Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Pine Cliff Energy’s payout ratio is 144.44%.

Insider Transactions at Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

In other news, Director Philip Blake Hodge bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.02 per share, with a total value of C$25,402.50. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $50,633. 20.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas, as well as in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

