Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Can-Fite BioPharma stock opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $3.33.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.54% of the company’s stock.
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.
