California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Stock Price Down 6.9%

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.16 and last traded at $49.47. Approximately 1,791,024 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 732,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.13.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.06.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.47 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 20.14%. California Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 16.06%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 47.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 51,208 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $452,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 13.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 53.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

