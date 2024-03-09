CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) EVP J William Koegel, Jr. Sells 500 Shares of Stock

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total transaction of $188,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,827,369.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CACI International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $374.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CACI International Inc has a twelve month low of $275.79 and a twelve month high of $382.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $349.60 and a 200 day moving average of $332.41.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.14). CACI International had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 20.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CACI International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 37.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in CACI International by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in CACI International by 435.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in CACI International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Articles

