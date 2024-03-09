BTIG Research Raises SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Price Target to $8.00

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of SOPH opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $7.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $308.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.18.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.12). SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 126.63% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The business had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SOPHiA GENETICS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,237,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,954,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 105,097 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,027,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 112,296 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 995,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 24,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

About SOPHiA GENETICS



SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharma customers worldwide.

