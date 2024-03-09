BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 688 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Financial Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in American Financial Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in American Financial Group by 44.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in American Financial Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in American Financial Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE AFG traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.70. 289,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,157. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.22 and a 12-month high of $129.76.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut American Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $49,368.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,250.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $273,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,558.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $49,368.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,250.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,486. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

