BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 304 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,661,000 after buying an additional 185,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,141,000 after purchasing an additional 466,197 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clorox by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,149,000 after purchasing an additional 93,018 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Clorox by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,415,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,517,000 after purchasing an additional 357,964 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Clorox by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,184,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,356,000 after purchasing an additional 47,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CLX traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.66. The stock had a trading volume of 894,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,812. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 761.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.33.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

