BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 1,251 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,227,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,892,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.72. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

