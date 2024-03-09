BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Purchases New Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 39,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Toro during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toro during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Toro by 85.2% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TTC traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.23. 930,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,333. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $117.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Toro had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 939 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $93,007.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $93,007.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,399 shares of company stock valued at $729,874. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

