BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Lowers Stock Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nestlé by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 22,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSRGY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

Nestlé Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NSRGY traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.11. 1,649,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,157. Nestlé S.A. has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $131.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

About Nestlé

(Free Report)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.