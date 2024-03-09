BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Increases Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Hexcel by 73.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 28,010 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter worth approximately $522,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 422,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.6% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HXL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hexcel from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.46.

Insider Transactions at Hexcel

In other news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Price Performance

Hexcel stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 61.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.74. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.54.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 48.39%.

Hexcel Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

