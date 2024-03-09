BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $2.18 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.68. 9,262,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.51. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

