BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $1.75 Million Stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned 0.13% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 438.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,897,000 after purchasing an additional 571,710 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 107,124.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 491,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,839,000 after acquiring an additional 490,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,494,000 after acquiring an additional 188,188 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 60.5% in the second quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 461,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,020,000 after acquiring an additional 173,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at about $12,139,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $157,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,197.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Clayton Trier sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $107,944.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $157,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,197.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,799 shares of company stock valued at $800,476 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

Shares of USPH stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $104.89. The company had a trading volume of 45,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 77.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $78.08 and a one year high of $124.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.17 and its 200 day moving average is $93.07.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.24 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

(Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

