BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,536,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 40.0% in the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth approximately $629,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in QUALCOMM by 31.1% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 908,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $100,893,000 after acquiring an additional 215,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.8% during the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 327,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,377,000 after acquiring an additional 18,090 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $1,373,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,360 shares of company stock worth $5,457,048 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 2.9 %

QUALCOMM stock traded down $5.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.57. 11,317,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,981,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $177.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

