BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,266,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,219. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.49%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

