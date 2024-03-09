BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Cuts Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned about 0.10% of Masimo worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the second quarter worth about $451,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Masimo during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 31.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Masimo during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MASI stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.42. The company had a trading volume of 384,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,501. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.95 and its 200 day moving average is $107.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.22 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 89.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. Masimo had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MASI shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MASI

Masimo Profile

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.