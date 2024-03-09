BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Acquires 4,083 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 41.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 53,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,702 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.5% in the third quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 131,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,996,000 after acquiring an additional 37,924 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 680.0% in the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 86,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,947,000 after acquiring an additional 75,781 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.4% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $719,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,547,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,233. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.86. The firm has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $84.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

