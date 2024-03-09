Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Sold by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,553,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,589,691,000 after purchasing an additional 618,631 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,569,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,953,000 after acquiring an additional 60,510 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 538,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,838,000 after acquiring an additional 45,880 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,401,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,612,000 after acquiring an additional 17,569 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,337,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BIP shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Up 0.8 %

BIP traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $30.36. The company had a trading volume of 333,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,454. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.87 and a beta of 0.95. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $37.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 0.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1,157.23%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

