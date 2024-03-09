Brokerages Set Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Price Target at $32.73

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.73.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,510,000 after buying an additional 17,447 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $30.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.76. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $34.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.71%.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

