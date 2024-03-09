Brokerages Set Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Price Target at $39.89

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.89.

KYMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, insider Jared Gollob sold 46,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,637,863.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,652,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 3,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $164,677.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,958,812.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 46,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,637,863.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,652,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,751 shares of company stock valued at $2,348,676. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,335,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,848,000 after buying an additional 278,287 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,161,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,419,000 after buying an additional 422,797 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,997,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,778,000 after buying an additional 72,351 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 67.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,514,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,419,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,698,000 after purchasing an additional 21,544 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ KYMR opened at $43.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.71. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 2.30.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.94 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 187.00% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

