Brokerages Set Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Target Price at $13.75

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th.

DNB stock opened at $10.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. Dun & Bradstreet has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -181.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

