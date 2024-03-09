Brokerages Set Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) PT at $28.30

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Doximity from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Doximity from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $27.92 on Friday. Doximity has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.18.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Doximity had a net margin of 29.39% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $135.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 5,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $141,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $289,993.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 11,849 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,189,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,358,000 after purchasing an additional 109,145 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 310,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the period. 54.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

