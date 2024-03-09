Brokerages Set Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Target Price at $130.35

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.35.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. CIBC cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,395,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,813,534,000 after acquiring an additional 387,975 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,868,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,761,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,938 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,189,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,412,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,726 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,067,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,421,649,000 after purchasing an additional 625,500 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,651,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,471,733,000 after buying an additional 314,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNI opened at $128.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $132.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.59%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

