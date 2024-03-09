Brokerages Set Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Target Price at $15.67

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABR. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet cut Arbor Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:ABR opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.07. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 36.02 and a quick ratio of 36.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 97.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 443,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after buying an additional 33,643 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 12,349 shares during the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

