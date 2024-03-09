Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $5.25

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 5.25 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Broadcom has raised its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Broadcom has a dividend payout ratio of 37.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Broadcom to earn $50.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $21.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.

Broadcom Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,308.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $601.29 and a 52 week high of $1,438.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,218.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1,024.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 41.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,154.45.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

