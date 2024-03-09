Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $5.25

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 5.25 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
Broadcom has raised its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Broadcom has a dividend payout ratio of 37.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Broadcom to earn $50.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $21.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.
Broadcom Stock Down 7.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,308.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $601.29 and a 52 week high of $1,438.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,218.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1,024.03.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,154.45.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
