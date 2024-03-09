Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Director Michael B. Berman Sells 10,475 Shares

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $239,039.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,487.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 0.0 %

BRX opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $24.47.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $316.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.77 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 107.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Articles

