BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BTSG. UBS Group began coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BrightSpring Health Services from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.75.

NASDAQ BTSG opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. BrightSpring Health Services has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $12.14.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

