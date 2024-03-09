Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.90

Shares of Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.90 and last traded at $20.84, with a volume of 11859 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.

Brambles Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.45.

Brambles Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.2831 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Brambles’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

