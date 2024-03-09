BOX’s (BOX) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BOX. UBS Group began coverage on BOX in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.89.

Shares of BOX opened at $29.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.83. BOX has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $31.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.83.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BOX will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $357,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,408,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,697,043.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $357,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,408,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,697,043.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,058,653 shares in the company, valued at $74,080,575.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,750 shares of company stock worth $1,427,645 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in BOX during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in BOX during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in BOX by 318.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in BOX during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BOX by 62,000.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

