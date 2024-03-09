Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Insider Paulo Pisano Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,752,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Booking Trading Up 0.2 %

BKNG stock opened at $3,485.70 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,383.18 and a 52 week high of $3,918.00. The company has a market capitalization of $119.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,566.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,274.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $24.74 EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Booking

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,303,000 after purchasing an additional 112,831 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2,479.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 116,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,234,000 after purchasing an additional 112,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,919,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,548.00 to $3,435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,697.38.

About Booking

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

