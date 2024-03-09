Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) Stock Price Down 24.6%

Shares of Bonhill Group Plc (LON:BONH – Get Free Report) fell 24.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.61 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.66 ($0.01). 10,113,787 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,574% from the average session volume of 378,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.88 ($0.01).

Bonhill Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £787,000.00, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Bonhill Group Company Profile

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides analysis, insight, networking, and data for financial services and business solutions in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North America. The company offers InvestmentNews, which provides magazine, digital solutions, events, research, video, podcasts, and newsletters to financial advisers.

