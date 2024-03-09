BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens increased their price target on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on BOK Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.25.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $87.17 on Tuesday. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $62.42 and a fifty-two week high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.86 and a 200 day moving average of $79.63.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.49). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $843.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $244,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,866.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BOK Financial by 233.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 47,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 33,602 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 4.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 325,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after acquiring an additional 14,639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $628,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,322,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,417,000 after buying an additional 115,040 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 1,647.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

