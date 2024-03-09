Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Director John J. Masterson Acquires 2,300 Shares

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) Director John J. Masterson bought 2,300 shares of Bogota Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $17,273.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 167,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,085.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bogota Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BSBK opened at $7.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55. Bogota Financial Corp. has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $11.41. The company has a market cap of $96.78 million, a PE ratio of 121.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Bogota Financial had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Bogota Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bogota Financial by 46,177.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bogota Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bogota Financial by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bogota Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bogota Financial by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Bogota Financial Company Profile

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

Featured Articles

