BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $97.91

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $97.91 and last traded at $97.79, with a volume of 11054 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.00.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.46.

Get BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKLC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $5,512,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $293,000.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.