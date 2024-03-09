BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on April 1st

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0175 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DHF opened at $2.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.25. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $2.38.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.
