BMO Capital Markets Raises Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target to C$12.50

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

CGX has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Cineplex from C$11.75 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Cineplex from C$13.75 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cineplex presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$12.88.

CGX opened at C$7.72 on Wednesday. Cineplex has a 12 month low of C$7.38 and a 12 month high of C$10.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$491.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.37.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$315.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$359.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cineplex will post 0.4752714 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin David Watts acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,344.00. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

