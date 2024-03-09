Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPXL. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 10,588.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 504.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X stock traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,774,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,799,753. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.24. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a one year low of $59.06 and a one year high of $130.60.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

