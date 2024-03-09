Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BATS EYLD traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 98,443 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.00. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $28.64 and a 1 year high of $38.42. The company has a market capitalization of $226.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.79.

About Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.