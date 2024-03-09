Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Takes $331,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CAT traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $339.19. 2,307,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $344.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $309.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

