Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,231 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPXL. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,266,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 211,049 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 781.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 226,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,840,000 after purchasing an additional 200,588 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 7,218.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 72,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 162,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,708,000 after purchasing an additional 71,673 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X stock traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,774,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,799,753. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.24. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a one year low of $59.06 and a one year high of $130.60.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

