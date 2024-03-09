Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $107.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,313,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,875. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.47.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

