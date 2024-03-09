Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Invests $307,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:VLO traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,085,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.79 and a 200-day moving average of $132.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $152.20.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.45 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on VLO. Raymond James upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.75.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

