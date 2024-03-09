Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 633 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 118,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,033,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,599,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,625,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,870,101 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $998,050,000 after purchasing an additional 89,217 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,006 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $379.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,029 shares of company stock worth $7,989,227 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $413.59. 814,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $425.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $284.57 and a 1 year high of $448.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

