Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 7,100 Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EYLD. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $266,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $265,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 196.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 351.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EYLD traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.00. 98,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $38.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.00.

About Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

