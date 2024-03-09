Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,118 Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 613,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,402,000 after purchasing an additional 219,819 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 69,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 240.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 69,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 48,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.44.

Bunge Global Price Performance

Shares of Bunge Global stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.20. 1,224,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.13. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $86.10 and a twelve month high of $116.59. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.89. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bunge Global

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.